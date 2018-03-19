After woman's body found in Grand Rapids alley, man charged

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Grand Rapids man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in an alley.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said Monday that 47-year-old James Mitz faces charges of maintaining a drug house and failing to report a dead body.

Police say investigators believe 26-year-old Hillary Ann Schihl of Grand Rapids died in Mitz's home, and he moved her body off of his property to avoid being involved in the investigation. Her body was found March 11.

Police say Mitz was arrested Friday. Online jail records show he remained incarcerated Monday.

Police have said the cause and manner of Schihl's death cannot be determined until toxicology results are completed.