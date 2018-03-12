Alabama attorney charged with human trafficking - again

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama attorney faces additional charges of human trafficking just weeks after being arrested on similar charges.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry says Randy Allan Hames faces new charges of first- and second-degree human trafficking. The 75-year-old Hames was arrested Saturday and released on bail.

The Cullman Tribune says Hames was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with stalking and promoting prostitution after two women complained that he asked for sex in place of rent payments. He was arrested and charged on March 5 with two counts of human trafficking in connection with that complaint.

Authorities have not said whether the latest charges relate to the same victims.

A Sheriff's Office spokesman said prosecutors decided to move forward with the trafficking charges after reviewing the case and speaking with victims.