Alabama dentist cleared of assault charges at football game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama dentist has been cleared of charges he slapped a child during a youth football game last year.

The Tuscaloosa News reported that Marcus Dempsey was acquitted of a misdemeanor harassment charge in Tuscaloosa Municipal Court this week.

Dempsey's attorney Jay Struck said the city's police department conducted an incomplete investigation and his client was a victim of unwarranted publicity.

Dempsey was working as a member of the crew that handles the first-down yardage markers when his son was knocked unconscious during a tackle during an Oct. 4 game.

Stuck said Dempsey was accused of hitting a player with criminal intent as he headed on the field to help his son.

The attorney issued a statement from Dempsey that said he was pleased with the judge's decision.

