Alabama man accused in hit-and-run at country music fest

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man is in custody for the hit-and-run crash at this year's Rock The South event that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency late Friday announced the arrest of 40-year-old Kevin Michael Talley, of Cullman. He faces a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

The June 1 crash happened just before 1 a.m. near the country music festival event in Cullman. Talley allegedly fled the scene after striking 30-year-old Rob Clemmons, who suffered a fractured neck and other injuries.

Festival co-owner Nathan Baugh offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the driver's arrest. ALEA says the arrest was made thanks to a citizen's tip.

News outlets report Talley is being held without bond. It was unknown if he has an attorney.