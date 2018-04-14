Alabama man arrested in shooting death of friend

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — A man faces charges in the shotgun shooting death of his friend.

Al.com reports Bessemer Police identified the shooter as 29-year-old Joseph Burston, of Bessemer. Investigators say he faces a murder charge in the slaying of his friend and co-worker, 24-year-old Allen Wilson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers responded about 2:45 a.m. Saturday to a report of a person shot and found Wilson suffering from a single gunshot wound. Sgt. Cortice Miles says the men argued and Burston killed Wilson with a sawed-off shotgun. Details of what sparked the argument were not released.

Burston is being held on $90,000 bond. It was unknown if he's represented by an attorney.

Wilson is Bessemer's sixth homicide this year.