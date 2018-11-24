Alabama man charged in death of his 79-year-old mother

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Police say an Alabama man has been charged in the death of his 79-year-old mother.

Al.com reports that 47-year-old Sean Kevin Sutton was charged with murder in the death of Emma Sutton.

Athens police say officers responded to the Roberts Apartments on Wednesday afternoon and found Emma Sutton dead from an apparent physical assault.

It's unclear if the woman's son has a lawyer who could comment. The police chief says more information about charges may soon be released.