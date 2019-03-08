Alabama man gets life in prison in adoptive parents' deaths

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the shooting deaths of his adoptive parents nearly three years ago.

News outlets reported 26-year-old Andrew Kyle Hulsey pleaded guilty in court in Decatur on Wednesday to capital murder.

Morgan County prosecutors say Hulsey admitting killing 37-year-old Sandra Hulsey and 43-year-old William Jeremy Hulsey, the pastor of Aldridge Grove Church of Christ in Moulton.

Priceville police were called to the Hulsey home April 21, 2016. In a 911 call that night, Andrew Hulsey said he killed his parents in self-defense.

Andrew Hulsey had been scheduled for trial later this month and prosecutors had planned to seek a death sentence. District Attorney Scott Anderson said he met with surviving family members before agreeing to the plea agreement.