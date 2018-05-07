Alabama man shot after chase is booked into Louisiana jail
Updated 2:30 pm, Monday, May 7, 2018
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — An Alabama fugitive who was shot in the neck after an hours-long police chase in southwest Louisiana has been released from a hospital and booked into jail.
Records show Cody Light of Arab (AY-rab), Alabama, has been booked into the Calcasieu (KAL'-kuh-soo) Parish Jail.
The 35-year-old Light is accused in Alabama of shooting at a prosecutor's investigator. He surfaced Wednesday in southwest Louisiana after police were notified of a stolen truck and shotgun.
During the pursuit, Light broke into houses, stole multiple vehicles and tried to carjack others on an interstate. He was shot by a Sulphur officer after he raised his gun at the officer.
Light was hospitalized after the shooting.
KPLC-TV reports Light is charged in Louisiana with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, and use of a firearm.
Information from: KPLC-TV, http://kplctv.com