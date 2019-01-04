Alabama sheriff pleads guilty to not filing tax return

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff who leaves office this month has pleaded guilty to failing to file a tax return.

Al.com reports 54-year-old Morgan County sheriff Ana Franklin pleaded guilty Thursday to not filing a 2015 tax return by its April 2016 deadline. She's set to be sentenced in May.

Franklin has been accused of bribery, intimidation and other offenses including conducting an illegal search on a person critical of her during her time as sheriff.

Court records say she was held in contempt in 2017 and fined $1,000 for taking $160,000 from a jail food account and investing part of it into a car lot.

Hartselle police Chief Ron Puckett will take over as the county sheriff on Jan. 15. Franklin did not seek a third term in the recent election.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews