Alabama sheriff says murder suspect purposely got pregnant

ROCKFORD, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff says a female inmate had sex with a male inmate who was working in the jail and deliberately got pregnant in an effort to get released.

Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell told reporters Wednesday that investigators determined 27-year-old Latoni Daniel hoped getting pregnant and claiming she was raped would help her get leniency in her capital murder case.

Al.com reports Daniel was charged in December 2017 in the death of Thomas Virgil Chandler. He was attacked, robbed, and slain on his way home from buying groceries.

Daniel has been jailed without bail for 18 months while awaiting trial, and gave birth to a boy in May.

One of her attorneys initially said she was raped and had no memory of a sexual encounter.