Alaska man charged with sexual abuse of 15-year-old girl

HEALY, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man accused of having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl believes he should go to prison.

Steven Varnes, of Healy, was arraigned on three counts of felony second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported .

Varnes, 31, appeared Friday in a Fairbanks court via close circuit TV from Fairbanks Correctional Center, where he said, "I don't believe I should ever be let out."

"That aside, the only release request I might have would be to put me into a facility to help with my mental conditions," Varnes added, while wearing an anti-suicide smock.

The principal of Tri-Valley School in Healy on Tuesday alerted Alaska State Troopers after it was discovered the girl was sending sexually explicit messages, video and photos to Varnes, according to charging documents.

The girl told authorities she and Varnes had sex once in early April. Varnes told troopers the abuse happened twice and he thought the girl was 14 years old, the documents said.

Varnes' bail has been set at $510,000.

If convicted, Varnes faces as many as 99 years in prison for each count.

___

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com