Alaska man just out of jail charged with stealing semi

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 44-year-old Alaska man just released from jail was arrested while driving a stolen semi and trailer.

Jerry Lee Green was still wearing a Fairbanks Correctional Center yellow jump suit and carrying court release paperwork when Alaska State Troopers arrested him Wednesday night.

Troopers just after 10:30 p.m. took a call saying a man was trying to steal an 18-wheeler from Airport Equipment and Rental in south Fairbanks.

Arriving officers say a semi pulled out of the company lot, almost hit a trooper car and drove off.

Troopers used spikes to stop the semi and arrested Green.

Troopers had arrested him early Wednesday morning. His charges now include theft, eluding, trespass and violating conditions of release.

A message left with the Alaska Public Defender's office Thursday was not immediately returned.