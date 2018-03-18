Albuquerque police say man found dead near I-25, area closed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say a man has been found dead near Interstate 25 in northeast Albuquerque and that area has been shut down as officers investigate the homicide case.

The man's name and age weren't immediately released and police didn't say how he died although there were shots reported in the area about 8 a.m. Sunday.

Police say Menaul Boulevard between Broadbent and I-25 is expected to be closed down until sometime Sunday evening.