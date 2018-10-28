Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old Vancouver girl

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — An Amber Alert has been issued in California for a 4-year-old Vancouver, Washington girl who police believe was abducted by her non-custodial mother.

KATU-TV reports 4-year-old Aranza Ochoa Lopez has been in foster care since 2017, after being removed from her mother's home. Authorities believe they may be headed to Mexico.

Aranza was on a court-supervised visit Thursday with her mother, Esmeralda Lopez, when police say she was abducted.

Vancouver police say they weren't contacted for several hours after Lopez and her daughter vanished. It's unclear how Lopez slipped away.

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on Saturday.

KATU News asked Vancouver police why an Amber Alert was issued days after the girl went missing. They didn't immediately respond.

Lopez was last seen driving a 2005 Chevy Cobalt with Washington plates "BLK 1552."