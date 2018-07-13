Animal neglect found at city shelter in Missouri

HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — An investigation into animal neglect at a central Missouri kennel has led to a city employee's arrest and the removal of impounded animals.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that the Holts Summit animal control office reported Tuesday to have found poor conditions for some animals at the city's kennel. The city has sent the impounded animals to a shelter in Fulton as part of an emergency arrangement with a longer agreement pending.

City Administrator Matt Harline says an employee responsible for the animals' care was fired and arrested. City officials haven't identified the employee and no charges have been filed yet.

Police Chief Kyle McIntyre says the city took action to move the animals after discovering the neglect, which included the lack of food and water. He says cats were the primary animals affected.

