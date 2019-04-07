Apparent hit-and-run fatality investigated in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Grand Forks police are investigating what appears to be a hit-and-run fatality.

Officers responded to the scene about 5 a.m. Sunday and found a female who was pronounced dead while being transported to a hospital. Her name and age weren't immediately released.

Authorities say evidence at the scene indicates the person was struck by a vehicle. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.