Appleton businessman pleads guilty to federal tax fraud

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The operator of a commercial cleaning business in Appleton has pleaded guilty to federal tax fraud.

The U.S. attorney's office says Ultimate Cleaning Limited manager and operator Kurt Van Voorhis failed to pay more than $200,000 in payroll taxes to the IRS over a 4 ½-year period beginning in January 2012.

The 52-year-old Van Voorhis, of Hilbert, faces up to five years in prison when he's sentenced Nov. 2. He also could be fined up to $250,000 and ordered to pay the taxes.