  In this photo released by Argentina's presidential press office, Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, front right, walks with Defense Minister Oscar Raul Aguad at a military headquarters on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, July 23, 2018.
In this photo released by Argentina's presidential press office, Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, front right, walks with Defense Minister Oscar Raul Aguad at a military headquarters on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, July 23, 2018. Macri said Monday he’s removing a ban on military involvement in fighting crime, terrorist threats and other internal security issues. Argentina’s current defense doctrine was adopted with the country’s 1976-1983 military dictatorship in mind. (Argentina's presidential press office via AP) less
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina's president said Monday that he is removing a ban on military involvement in fighting crime, terrorist threats and other internal security issues.

Mauricio Macri said he will modify a 2006 decree that limited the armed forces to defense against attacks by another country.

Human rights groups immediately criticized the decision, saying it could authorize military espionage, lead to repression and increase violence.

Argentina's current defense doctrine was adopted with the country's 1976-1983 military dictatorship in mind.

Human rights groups estimate up to 30,000 people were kidnapped, tortured or killed during that period.