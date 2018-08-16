Argentina offers reward in graft case linked to Fernandez

Former President Cristina Fernandez leaves a court hearing after presenting a brief in which she claims that she is wrongly accused in an investigation of alleged corruption, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Fernandez was called to the court as part of a corruption probe sparked by the recent release of an investigation on illicit dealings during the governments of the ex-president and her late husband and predecessor, Nestor Kirchner.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina is offering a reward for information leading to the recovery of money from a case in which former President Cristina Fernandez is accused of leading a corruption scheme involving officials and business leaders.

Security Minister Patricia Bullrich signed an order Thursday offering 5 percent of the money recovered, up to $675,000.

Authorities are investigating alleged corruption over more than a decade during the governments of Fernandez and her predecessor and late husband, Nestor Kirchner.

The driver of one of the accused allegedly kept notebooks with information on his deliveries of bags of cash paid in exchange for the granting of public contracts in 2005-2015.

So far, 14 people have been arrested.

Fernandez denies any wrongdoing. She is currently a senator, a post that gives her immunity from prosecution.