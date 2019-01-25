Argument over woman ends with fatal shooting

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Janesville police say an argument between two men over a woman led to a fatal shooting.

Authorities say 41-year-old Clifford Grice was shot multiple times outside his home on Janesville's south side Wednesday. A 39-year-old Browntown man is in custody. Police say a woman who had ended a relationship with the suspect and started seeing Grice was present during the argument and called 911 after the shooting.

The suspect fled in his vehicle following the shooting and was later spotted near Monroe. Green County sheriff's deputies pursued the suspect for about 20 minutes before cornering him at a campground near Brodhead. He's being held in the Rock County Jail.