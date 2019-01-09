Arizona Bar suspends attorney for 3 years for conviction

PHOENIX (AP) — The State Bar of Arizona says a Phoenix lawyer has been suspended for three years for receiving a felony conviction for a money laundering crime.

The bar said Tuesday Ingrid-Joy Warrick was suspended effective Dec. 21 after the Arizona Supreme Court's presiding disciplinary judge accepted an agreement between Warrick and the bar. It said she was also ordered to pay $1,200 for expenses incurred by the bar.

Warrick did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

Warrick earlier pleaded guilty to one count of facilitation to commit money laundering related to a medical marijuana business.

She was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine, but did not report her conviction to the bar as required by its rules of professional conduct.