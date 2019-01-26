Arizona agency: Man fatally shot after California pursuit

EHRENBERG, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities say law enforcement officers fatally shot a California man during a traffic stop near the Arizona-California border following a 146-mile (235-kilometer) pursuit from Yucca Valley, California.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said 26-year-old Christian Albarran was shot Thursday after he refused to comply with commands and made what the DPS called "a rapid and furtive movement indicating a lethal threat" to troopers and a Laz County sheriff's deputy.

The DPS said the California Highway Patrol had indicated that Albarran was armed with a handgun and considered dangerous and that he had multiple outstanding felony warrants for various crimes.

A statement issued by the DPS didn't say whether officers found a gun in Albarran's vehicle, and DPS spokesman Bart Graves said he could not provide any additional information.