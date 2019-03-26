Arizona grand jury indicts suspected leader of drug ring

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's attorney general says a state grand jury has indicted a man suspected of being the leader of a drug ring that distributed and sold methamphetamine, heroin and the powerful synthetic painkiller in the Phoenix area.

A Monday statement from Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office says Emmanuel Romero Hernandez was indicted for conspiracy, running a criminal enterprise and transporting drugs for sale.

The bust sprang from a three-month investigation by Tempe Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Officers intercepted couriers in Tempe, Phoenix and Avondale who allegedly were working for Hernandez as they transported fentanyl, heroin and meth to customers.

Officials seized about 26,000 pills laced with fentanyl, 20 (567 grams) of heroin and 20 (9 kilograms) of methamphetamine.

Hernandez was arrested March 14.