Arizona man arrested for fire sparked by burning yard debris

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona man has been arrested on suspicion he sparked a wildfire that burned a neighbor's home and outbuildings east of Flagstaff.

Steve Carter was being held Monday on a $20,000 bond.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says Carter had been burning yard debris when the fire grew out of control Sunday. About 75 homes in the community of Winona were evacuated.

Fire crews pushed the blaze back against the cinder hills in the area before it was fully contained at 86 acres. No one was injured.

Carter faces charges of endangerment, reckless burning and criminal damage.

He's been appointed a public defender but no one specific has been assigned to his case.

Below-average snow and rain have left the region dry and prone to wildfires.