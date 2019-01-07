Arizona sheriff acknowledges missteps in shelter probe

PHOENIX (AP) — The sheriff of Arizona's largest county is acknowledging missteps in his office's investigation of a shelter for immigrant children and says he'll hire two auditors to help ensure reports of crimes against minors get proper attention.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone told journalists that early reports of the investigation into September incidents at the Southwest Key shelter in Youngtown, Arizona mistakenly gave the impression the case had been closed. He said his office also erred in not working more closely with the Maricopa County Attorney's office.

Penzone's news conference Monday comes after the revelation late last year of videos, first obtained by The Arizona Republic, that show staffers in September dragging and shoving children at the shelter outside Phoenix.

Prosecutors have not decided whether to file charges.