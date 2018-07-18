Arkansas governor: Lawmaker should resign over unpaid taxes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' governor says a state lawmaker and fellow Republican who was arrested after authorities said he didn't file an income tax return for 15 years should resign from the House.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday that state Rep. Mickey Gates should also drop his bid for re-election after he was arrested on six felony counts of failing to file or pay an income tax return. Gates was arrested last month after authorities said he owed Arkansas nearly $260,000 in back taxes, penalties and interest.

Other Republicans, including the state attorney general, had previously called for Gates' to quit. The chairman of the state Democratic Party has said Gates should step down.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first reported on Hutchinson's comments Wednesday. Gates did not immediately return a call seeking comment.