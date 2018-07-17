Arkansas jail escapee charged with murder is recaptured

MARSHALL, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a man facing a murder charge when he escaped from an Arkansas jail has been recaptured.

Searcy County Sheriff Joey Pruitt says 30-year-old Matthew Armstrong was found late Monday night hiding in a church in Marshall, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) north of Little Rock.

Pruitt says Armstrong was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities say Armstrong and inmate Jason Brannon escaped the Searcy County jail Saturday night and Brannon was recaptured Sunday morning.

Armstrong is charged with the February shooting death of Jessica Thornton in rural Searcy County. He has said he was with Thornton when she fatally shot herself.