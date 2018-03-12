Arkansas jailer, bail agent inmate charged in escape attempt

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — A jailer, a bail bond agent and a county jail inmate in central Arkansas are charged with trying to help the inmate escape.

Court records show Faulkner County jailer Robert Ellis, bond agent Margaret Cockrell and inmate Glen Toney, Jr. were charged Monday.

All three are charged with conspiracy. Ellis and Cockrell also are charged with permitting escape, while Toney also is charged with escape.

No attorneys are listed in court records for the three.

Court documents say "intercepted" phone calls from the jail show Ellis and Cockrell conspired with Toney to sign paperwork allowing him to be released on $100,000 bond instead of being held without bond on drug, resisting arrests and other charges.

An affidavit says all three were arrested Sunday as they prepared Toney's release.