Arkansas man to face charges after driving car at officers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old man is expected to face charges after being shot and wounded when he drove a vehicle in the direction of two officers.

In a statement, Little Rock police say officers fired at Jacob Goff after he drove a stolen vehicle toward them outside a motel.

Goff is hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Police say he'll be charged after being released.

Police say Goff drove the vehicle in reverse out of a parking spot and hit officer James McConnell along with a police vehicle. Authorities say Goff then "accelerated" toward Officer Cody Hall and both officers opened fire.

Two passengers in the vehicle with Goff were not injured.

Police say McConnell had a "minor injury" to his arm and hand after being hit by Goff.