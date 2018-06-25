Arkansas man whose son died in road-rage incident arrested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man whose young son died in a road-rage shooting two years ago has surrendered to police in connection with an unrelated murder charge.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Steve Moore says 31-year-old Antwoin King Sr. surrendered on Monday. Records indicate King was being held in the Pulaski County Jail Monday afternoon.

King is accused in the death of 38-year-old Joseph McCardell, who was shot and killed in his home in January 2013.

King's 3-year old son, Acen King, was struck by a bullet while riding in the back seat of his grandmother's car in December 2016. Gary Eugene Holmes is charged with first-degree murder and committing a terroristic act in the child's slaying.

Holmes has told police he wasn't aware he was carrying a gun at the time.