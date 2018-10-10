Arkansas suspect in parents deaths arrested in Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — An Arkansas man suspected in the shooting deaths of his parents has been arrested in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 23-year-old Dustin Jordan was taken into custody late Tuesday in Edmond near Lake Arcadia. Troopers say Jordan was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities in Arkansas have been searching for Jordan since Monday, when the bodies of his parents, Kathy and Michael Jordan, were found inside their home in eastern Arkansas near the Oklahoma border.

Officers had responded to the Franklin County residence for a welfare check, but they obtained a search warrant after discovering a bullet hole in the window and found the bodies inside.

Authorities say both of the dead had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.