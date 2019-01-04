Armed man wounded by San Diego police

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police say a knife-wielding man who advanced toward officers was shot and wounded.

A Police Department statement Friday says the shooting late Thursday in a Midway District apartment followed a 911 call reporting that a man with a knife had cut his throat and the knife had been taken away from him.

A family member directed officers to a bedroom where the subject pulled a knife from a jacket pocket and raised it toward officers.

Police say the officers drew weapons and ordered the man to back up, but he refused and advanced. One officer fired his weapon, striking the man at least once.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is only identified as being 23 years old.