Armed robber wore horror movie mask, but victim saw his face

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say an armed robber wore a hockey mask like the one in the "Friday the 13th" horror movie — but the victim saw him put it on and was able to identify him.

The Frederick News-Post reports police say a woman saw a man walk out from behind a dumpster Oct. 18, don the mask and order her out of her car. She said he had a knife and threatened to kill her.

The man fled with her cellphone and purse. She followed, but lost sight of him in the woods, just as police arrived.

Police arrested 29-year-old Jamar Laray Scott. He denied involvement, but the woman identified him and police found the mask nearby.

Scott faces multiple charges. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Frederick (Md.) News-Post, http://www.fredericknewspost.com