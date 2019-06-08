Arrest made in Colorado carjacking death

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Colorado police have arrested a 20-year-old man accused of stealing a vehicle whose owner died after being dragged along a street while trying to stop the theft.

Police say they took Anthony Finley into custody on Friday night and detained him in the Pueblo County Detention Center.

There was no immediate information on whether Finley had an attorney.

Police say that last Monday morning 22-year-old Jesse Garcia, of Pueblo, had left his vehicle running outside his home when a man jumped in and began driving off. Garcia clung to the vehicle but eventually fell off. He died by the time he reached the hospital.

The vehicle was found later.