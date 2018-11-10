Arrest made in October crash that killed Virginia cyclist

YORKTOWN, Va. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff says a man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after an October crash that killed a cyclist.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office issued a news release saying that the arrest was made late Friday night of a 25-year-old Virginia man facing multiple charges in the Oct. 25 death.

The Daily Press reports that 50-year-old cyclist Brian Utne was finishing a group ride when he was struck and killed. The newspaper reports that authorities were searching for a pickup truck that fled the scene. The release didn't say how the suspect was identified.

The death of the avid cyclist prompted a memorial bike ride in his honor earlier this month.