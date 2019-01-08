Arrest made in weekend homicide in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Springfield police have made an arrest in connection with a weekend homicide.

Police on Tuesday announced that 30-year-old Karl Exantus, of Springfield, is charged with murder and gun offenses in the shooting at about noon Saturday.

The victim was found in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the parking lot of shopping plaza. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been made public.

Police identified Exantus as a suspect within hours of the shooting and he turned himself in at about 10 p.m. Monday.

It was not clear if he had hired a lawyer.