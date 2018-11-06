Federal judge seeks cult leader's arrest in $8M judgment

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge in Kansas is seeking the arrest of a cult leader who hasn't complied with court orders related to an $8 million judgment for a woman who said he forced her to work without pay for a decade.

Royall Jenkins, who calls himself "Allah on Earth" and "The Supreme Being," leads The Value Creators, formerly known as the United Nation of Islam.

In May, U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree issued the $8 million judgment , ruling that the group illegally controlled the woman's romantic relationships and imposed strict discipline, making her work without pay in restaurants and as a maid, cook and childcare provider.

Crabtree ordered a warrant for Jenkins arrest on Friday after he failed to provide documents and appear for a court hearing related to that judgment.

