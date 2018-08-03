Arrested senator would stay on ballot even if he resigns

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Senate Democratic leader Jeff Woodburn's name will remain on the ballot next month, even if he resigns following his arrest on domestic violence charges.

Woodburn was charged Thursday with simple assault, domestic violence, criminal mischief and trespassing. He is accused of striking and biting a woman, and kicking in the door of her home.

Woodburn issued a statement saying he intends to fight the allegations in court. Though many officials say he should resign, his name will remain on the Sept. 11 primary ballot, even if he steps down.

The secretary of state's office says names can only be removed in limited circumstances, including death, serious illness or moving out of a district. Woodburn, who lives in Whitefield, doesn't face a primary challenger. David Starr of Franconia is the only Republican candidate.