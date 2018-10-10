Arson blamed for Omaha dry cleaning business blast and fire

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an arsonist caused an explosion and fire at a dry cleaning business in Omaha.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency said in a news release Wednesday that investigators discovered evidence of tampering with the natural gas system in the Wardrobe Spa building. The blast and fire leveled the southwest Omaha building on Sunday afternoon.

No arrest has been reported.

The owner of the dry cleaning business was outside trimming some bushes when the explosion occurred, but he wasn't hurt. His truck was parked between him and the business.