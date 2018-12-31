Artist cleared of murder charge says best art is yet to come

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — After being locked up for 27 years for a killing he didn't commit, Valentino Dixon has shed the confines of prison in a big way.

The Buffalo resident has traveled thousands of miles since his September release, answering questions about the artwork that got him and his quest for freedom noticed. Among those drawn in by Dixon's colored-pencil renderings of golf courses he'd never seen was a group of caddies' wives from the Ryder Cup, who commissioned a drawing as a gift to USA captain Jim Furyk.

At his mother's Buffalo home Monday, Dixon says his best art is yet to come.

But he says he's also focused on helping to reform the criminal justice system that saw him convicted of a fatal shooting even after another man confessed.