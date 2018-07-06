Assault charges for jailed man said to threaten officials

IUKA, Miss. (AP) — A northeast Mississippi man who was already jailed now faces five felony charges for threatening city and county officials.

Brandon Adam Pendergrass of Iuka was in the Tishomingo County Jail when he threatened to inflict bodily harm on all five county supervisors as well as the Iuka municipal judge when he was released from custody.

Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty tells local news outlets the threats were treated as a serious incident. The 29-year-old Pendergrass was charged with five counts of simple assault on a public official.

During his initial appearance in justice court on the new charges, bail was set at $200,000. Pendergrass is currently on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections for another conviction.

It's unclear if Pendergrass has an attorney to speak for him.