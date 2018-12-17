Assisted living worker accused of over-medicating indicted

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — An employee at an assisted living facility in Alabama who acknowledged over-medicating a patient who later died has been indicted.

WBMA-TV reports an Etowah County grand jury indicted Caroline Burton on a first-degree assault charge this month. According to the indictment, the Woodland Place worker caused severe injury to Lois Phillips Pruitt in June, possibly killing her.

Police said in June that two employees told investigators they intentionally over-medicated Pruitt. No indictment of the other employee, Brooke Ragsdale, has been announced.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed in August asserts Burton and Ragsdale gave Pruitt a fatal dose of morphine. Etowah County District Attorney Jody Willoughby says charges could be upgraded if autopsy results indicated Pruitt's treatment at Woodland Place led to her death.

It's unclear whether Burton and Ragsdale have lawyers.

