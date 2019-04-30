Attorneys disapprove of new marijuana immigration policy

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Immigration officials say buying or selling marijuana, even at a state-regulated cannabis shop, shows a lack of "good moral character" and could derail one's hope of becoming an American citizen.

Alaska Public Media reports that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' April 19 "policy alert" is causing a stir among Alaska immigration attorneys.

Anchorage attorney William Brattain says the "fairly ridiculous" policy seems to add a roadblock on the path to citizenship.

Brattain says one of his clients admitted to smoking two joints as a teenager in Mexico. Brattain says the authorities are using it to say she lacks good moral character.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services declined an interview request but sent a statement saying the agency has to decide cases based on federal law, under which marijuana remains illegal.