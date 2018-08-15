Attorneys for officers charged with rape request quick trial

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Lawyers for two Massachusetts police officers charged with aggravated rape have asked a judge for a quick trial.

Springfield Patrolmen Joshua Figueroa and Derrick Gentry-Mitchell have both pleaded not guilty.

The Republican newspaper reports that prosecutors told a Hampden Superior Court judge at a hearing Tuesday that she does not feel ready to select a trial date. She said the men were just arraigned in June.

But defense attorneys objected. Figueroa's attorney said delaying the trial "would be an injustice."

The judge set a Jan. 16 trial date.

Outside court, defense attorneys said their clients would be exonerated.

The alleged assault occurred in March 2017 and involves one alleged victim.

Both officers are free on personal recognizance and have been suspended without pay.

