Authorities: 2 bar workers stabbed by man they were firing

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a worker at a Pittsburgh bar stabbed and seriously injured two colleagues when they tried to fire him.

The stabbings occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bigham Tavern.

Authorities say the workers were telling 40-year-old Jaymar Gilbert, of Garfield, that he was being fired when he pulled out a knife and stabbed them both.

One victim was stabbed in the abdomen and remained hospitalized Thursday in critical condition, while the other suffered multiple stab wounds and was in serious condition. Their names have not been released.

Authorities say charges against Gilbert are pending. It wasn't known Thursday if he has retained an attorney.