Authorities: 3 hurt in shooting, car crash at Maryland mall

WHEATON, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting and a car crash have injured at least three people at a Maryland mall.

The Montgomery County Police Department tweeted that one man was shot about 7 p.m. Wednesday at Westfield Wheaton Mall.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted that a vehicle struck a support outside a sporting goods store. He says three people were taken to a hospital, including one who was seriously injured. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

Police told reporters at the scene that the crash and the shooting are connected.