Authorities: Assaulted inmate who was on life support dies

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate in Tennessee who was assaulted and put on life support has died.

Leslie Earhart with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 29-year-old Joseph M. Lockner was pronounced dead Thursday. Authorities say he had been on life support earlier this week.

The Johnson City Press reports the Washington County Detention Center inmate was found unresponsive on a bathroom floor by the detention officer, who was conducting rounds in his area. Investigators initially believed Lockner suffered a medical issue, but later concluded he had been assaulted. A news release didn't detail what type of injuries Lockner had.

Court records show Lockner was convicted of simple possession of methamphetamine in October. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay a $750 fine and court costs.

