Authorities: Body of woman found in field in northern Nevada

GARDNERVILLE RANCHOS, Nev. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities say they are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a field in northern Nevada.

The Douglas County sheriff's office says the body was found Wednesday in Gardnerville Ranchos, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Carson City.

Douglas County Undersheriff Paul Howell says authorities believe the woman was 58 years old. He says the body had been at the scene for seven to 10 days.

Authorities have identified the woman but did not immediately release her name.

Howell says investigators will contact people who may have known the woman.