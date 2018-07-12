Authorities: Man told officer he only drank when car stopped

This June 27, 2018 booking photo made available by the Indian County Sheriff's Office, Fla., shows Earle Stevens Jr., under arrest for DUI and driving without a valid Florida driver's license. Stevens told the officer who pulled him over that he was taking swigs of bourbon only when he stopped at traffic lights and stop signs — so he wasn't drinking and driving. (Indian River County Sheriff's Office via AP)

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man told the officer who pulled him over that he was taking swigs of bourbon only when he stopped at traffic lights and stop signs — so he wasn't drinking and driving.

Indian River County Sheriff's deputies still arrested 69-year-old Earle Stevens Jr. on June 27 on charges of DUI and driving without a license.

TCPalm reports Stevens told investigators he's never had a valid Florida driver's license.

An arrest affidavit says Stevens smelled of booze. He told them he felt "pretty good" and that he wasn't drinking while the car was moving.

Deputies were initially called to a report of a disturbance at a McDonald's restaurant, where a woman said Stevens' vehicle kept striking her rear bumper in the drive-thru.

No attorney was listed on jail records.