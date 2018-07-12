Authorities: Man who kept dogs in squalor facing charges

ROSELLE, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of keeping more than 40 dogs in "severely unsanitary and inhumane" conditions at his New Jersey home is now facing numerous animal cruelty counts.

Union County prosecutors announced the charges against 40-year-old Roselle resident Evelio Calderon on Wednesday. The dogs had been removed from the home last month, but authorities held off filing specific counts until veterinarians evaluated the canines.

At the time they were removed, authorities said the dogs had been locked inside the home for an unknown amount of time and had to relieve themselves indoors.

They ranged in age from puppies to older dogs, varying widely in breed and size. Several were treated there for acute injuries that included open sores, malnourishment, joint problems, and eye issues.

It wasn't known Thursday if Calderon has retained an attorney.